At-Home COVID-19 Tests Available At Stanly County Health Department

STANLY CO., N.C. — The Stanly County Health Department is now offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits to the public.

Residents can pick up a test kit for their household by visiting the front desk of the health department during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say each test kit contains five tests and instructions for use.

Supplies are limited.

Officials say free at-home COVID-19 test kits are also available from the federal government by visiting www.covid.gov/tests.

These kits will be shipped to your home and residents can reapply up to three times.

Free OptumServe drive-in testing sites are also still currently available in Stanly County in two locations, according to a news release.

Officials say the Locust site is located in the back parking lot of Stanly Community College – Crutchfield Campus and is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The Albemarle site is located at Stanly County Commons parking lot and is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 am to

5:00 pm.

Officials say these sites are operated independently from Stanly County Health Department.

To schedule an appointment visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 877-562-4850.

Testing is available at no cost.