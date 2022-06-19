Multiple People Injured, Three Shot, And One Dead Near D.C. Juneteenth Concert

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The D.C. Police Department and Police Union have confirmed that four people have been shot, including one police officer.

At around 6 p.m. on June 19th, an illegal gathering and concert were formed in the area of 14th and U streets in Northwest DC. Several hundred people attended.

While firefighters, EMS, and police personnel were on the scene, several incidents broke out. The last of which resulted in two adults, a 15-year-old, and a police officer being shot around 8:30 p.m.

Officials say that all three adults are in stable condition, but the 15-year-old was killed.

Multiple people are suffering injuries from being trampled.

Several firearms were collected from the crowd. One firearm was from one of the adult shooting victims. As of Sunday night, the firearm that shot the police officer had not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.