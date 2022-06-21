Fort Mill Firework Store Reopening In Time For 4th Of July

FORT MILL, S.C. — Area 51 Fireworks in Fort Mill, S.C. will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, June 25th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say the store has been in business for over eight years and most recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation project to give customers a superior shopping experience.

Nearly everything in the store will be marked down to 50 percent off, just in time to celebrate the 4th of July.

Officials say free food will be provided to attendees at the grand reopening ceremony and owner, Doug Cianfrocca, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Area 51 Fireworks, located at 3620 Festival Drive, is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.