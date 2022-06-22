West Charlotte Community Marches To Remember Victims Of Deadly 2020 Juneteenth Shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC – Dozens of people are calling for an increased effort from CMPD and the commiunity to find those responsible for killing four people at a Juneteenth block party in 2020.

People gathered at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Beatties Ford Road to march, remember, and demand justice.

“It hits home because I was out there in the midst of it,” said Mario Black, a community organizer.

He put together the second annual memorial and march to honor the lives of Dairyon Stevenson, Jamaa Cassell, Christopher Gleaton and Kelly Miller.

“That’s my main goal is showing the families that we care and continue to support them however I can,” said Black.

The four were gunned down during a crowded Juneteenth Holiday block party in 2020.

“She was outgoing, loving, a local rapper who had dreams to be bigger than this,” explained Daniella Sharpe.

Sharpe is the sister of Kelly Miller. She says her heart still hearts for the loss and that she is frustrated no one has been arrested for the crimes.

Familes say they are pleading for anyone to come forward so that they can get some closure. Saying even if you don’t feel comfortable going to the police, you can drop by the church or contact a family member with your tip.

“We don’t want anybody to be scared, but we definitely want justice to be done,” said Sharpe.

With the support of a community behind them; marching through the streets to keep the victim’s names alive. Families say they’re hopeful for the future.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Friday that the FBI and local authorities are now offering over $47,000 for information to help them solve the case.