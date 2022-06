1/3









ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — A vehicle reported stolen back in 2019 was discovered by detectives at the bottom of a lake in Alexander County on Wednesday.

The stolen SUV was recovered near the Dusty Ridge Access to Lake Hickory.

The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, was reported stolen to Hickory police over three years ago.

Deputies say no people were found inside the vehicle and it’s unclear how the car ended up in the lake.