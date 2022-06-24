Charlotte Independence Community Clinics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Get involved with the Charlotte Independence this summer! Nicole talked with Fil Wilkinson, the Community Engagement Director, about community clinics, other programs people can get involved in – and how you can sign up!

Catch the Charlotte Independence Women take on Wake FC this Saturday, June 25th, at 6PM at American Legion Memorial Stadium, or watch live on BahakelSports.com, then watch the Charlotte Independence Men take on Forward Madison FC Sunday, June 26th, at 6PM at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Get tickets at CharlotteIndependence.com.