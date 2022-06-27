CFD: Tree Falls On South Charlotte Apartment Building | PHOTOS

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department responded to a tree falling on an apartment building located on Colville Road on Monday.

Occupants of the apartment building were helped out of the structure safely and no injuries have been reported due to this incident, according to a news release.

Officials say part of Fenton Place has been closed due to the fire department operation.

 