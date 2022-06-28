Brief Break in the Humidity

AM Headlines: AM Rain South

Not as muggy or warm today

Cloudy w/ PM iso to scattered storms

Heating back up late week

Holiday weekend storm chances

TS Bonnie? Discussion:

The cold front will stall just south of the area today. This will lead to isolated to scattered showers and storms for the far southern tier of the region. It already feels a little better this morning with slightly drier air taking hold of the area. Highs will be a few degrees below average in the mid-80s. The front will begin to lift overnight increasing rain and storm chances up into the I-85 stretch through Wednesday. A weak pulse of energy will bring better rain and storm chances to region as moisture builds back in. Bermuda high will strengthen off the coast and put us back into a more typical summertime pattern late week. This high will fuel the region with warm, tropical air and the return of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Days will be warm with highs back near 90 by Thursday. A slow-moving front will dip into the region by this weekend. This will increase rain and storm chances with the best opportunity for rain and storms Sunday into the 4th of July. As of now, this doesn’t look like a total washout, but some firework displays and afternoon picnics may be delayed.

Tropics Update:

Disturbance near the Windward islands will likely become Tropical Storm, Bonnie, over the next 24 hours. Any further intensification is tricky as this storm will likely interact with land as it moves near Venezuela by the end of the week. Tropical Storm watches are in place for the windward islands with heavy rain also likely. If it can stay over water it will likely become a hurricane late this weekend before moving over Central America.