South Carolina Attorney General Confirms State’s Fetal Heartbeat Law Now In Effect

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson confirms that South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Act is now in effect.

The law outlaws abortions after the point at which a fetal heartbeat is detected and requires an abortionist to give a mother the opportunity to view an ultrasound, hear her child’s heartbeat, and receive information about her child’s development.

Officials say there are exceptions allowing abortions in cases of rape or incest, as long as the fetus is fewer than 20 weeks along, and in cases in which an abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother.