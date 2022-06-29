Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Skyler

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Skyler. Skyler is a 9-week-old female that is full of energy! Like all puppies, she will require training and patience.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Skyler or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or visit the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

CMPD Animal Care & Control will be hosting Prep Your Pet Day on July 1st from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the shelter! You can learn more about it here.