Steamy and Stormy Weather Returns

AM Headlines:

Scattered AM Showers

Patchy Fog

Cloudy and below average

PM Scattered storms

Isolated Storms Thursday PM

Scattered Storms for Holiday Weekend Discussion:

Starting off the morning with scattered showers and patchy fog across the region. A weak pulse of energy this afternoon will draw up scattered showers and storms across the region with below-average temps. Highs will reach the upper 80s Thursday with just an isolated storm chance as high pressure builds off the coast. Scattered afternoon storms will return to the forecast for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday. A weak cold front is now looking to stall to our north through the 4th of July holiday. This will keep a very warm and juicy air mass over the Carolinas with highs near 90. Rain and storm chances will also increase with scattered afternoon and evening storms. This doesn’t mean a total washout or canceled fireworks, but it could delay some plans across the region.

Tropics Update:

Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 picking up speed as it nears the southern windward islands and Venezuela. Still on track to become a tropical storm later today while it remains over water, however, any further intensification will depend on how much of this disturbance gets roughed up going over Venezuela. This storm will bring heavy rain with up to 4-6″ across parts of Grenada, Trinidad, Tobago, and Venezuela with 50+ mph gusts already being reported from the Grenada International Airport. This storm will reach the western Caribbean by Friday and move near Central America by this weekend.

Also watching the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico off the Texas coast. This is forecast to slowly move toward the Texas coast over the next 24 hours and could slowly progress into a tropical depression before landfall. Regardless of development, this will bring heavy rain with totals up to 4-6″ to drought-stricken areas of SE Texas.