CHARLOTTE, NC — Can’t get a good night’s sleep because of your partner’s incessant snoring? You just might need to get a divorce – a sleep divorce.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Nancy Behrens, a Novant Health sleep specialist, talks about couples, sleep, and sleep divorce.

