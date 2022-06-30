Hot and Unsettled Holiday Weekend Forecast

AM Headlines:

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am

Hot, Steamy, and Cloudy Afternoon

Unsettled 4th of July Weekend

New Overnight Earthquake in Elgin Discussion:

Bermuda high will supply juicy, tropical moisture into the region through next week. Dense fog advisory until 10 am with visibility down to less than 1/4 of a mile – especially in spots that had rain yesterday. Temps will climb near 90 today with isolated storm chances. Upper-level ridge will weaken allowing scattered storms to develop. The weak boundary will settle north of the region, keeping this unsettled pattern in place through next week. No day will be a total washout but, expecting a few stronger storms to produce heavy rain. This could lead to localized flooding and will be something that needs to be watched.

Elgin Earthquakes:

Another 2.4 magnitude earthquake happened after midnight. That makes 7 in the last 24 hours and 44 since December 27. This amount of earthquakes in the same area in the Midlands is very unusual. The strongest quake to ever hit the Midlands happened in Union County in the early 1900s and was a 4.7 magnitude.

Tropics:

Disturbance off the Texas coast could become a tropical depression later today. Regardless of development 4-7″ of rain will be possible for the Texas coast. The second disturbance we have been watching near South America will move back into the Caribbean over the next few days and likely intensify into a Tropical Storm as it stays over water. Up to a foot of rain will be possible for Costa Rica and Nicaragua through the start of the weekend.