U.S. Companies Covering Abortion Travel Costs For Employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several companies across the U.S. have announced that they will cover travel expenses for employees in need of abortion services in response to Roe V. Wade overturning.

Before being overturned by the Supreme Court on Friday, June 24th, Roe V. Wade constitutionally protected pregnant peoples’ liberty to choose to have an abortion.

The following companies will help support access to safe abortions and care:

Apple

CEO Tim Cook announced Apple’s health insurance provider will cover travel and medical costs for employees who want to get an abortion.

Cook announced this benefit in September of 2021, after the Texas anti-abortion law went into effect.

Amazon

Amazon will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees in need of an abortion or other non-life-threatening medical procedures.

Officials say this benefit applies if the medical care needed is not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home.

Alaska Airlines

The company will reimburse employees if they need to travel out of state for reproductive care.

Bumble & Match

The Austin-based dating app, Bumble, has created a relief fund for people seeking an abortion in Texas.

Match CEO Shar Dubey told employees that she would personally create a fund to support Texas-based workers who had to leave the state for care. Match also owns Hinge, Tinder, and OKCupid.



Chobani

The yogurt company added a new policy in May of 2022 that covers transportation, lodging and childcare costs for employees and dependents who need to travel out of state for abortion services.

Citigroup

Citigroup will cover costs for its employees in states, such as Texas, who would have to travel to another state for an abortion.

The company is paying for airfare and lodging.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Lauren Hobart, president and CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, announced that the company will provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion services.

Disney

Disney sent a memo internally to all employees to let them know they would help pay for pregnancy-related care if the employee had to travel to a different state.

Goldman Sachs

The firm will cover costs of reimbursements for women to travel out of state for abortion services and gender-affirming care.

JP Morgan Chase

The company announced it will pay for its workers’ travel expenses if they need to get an abortion out of state.

Levi Strauss

The California-based jeans company announced it will reimburse abortion-related travel expenses for both its full and part-time employees.

Lyft

The ride sharing company says it will cover legal fees for drivers on their respective platforms who are sued under restrictive abortion laws for taking passengers out of state to seek legal abortions.

Lyft will also reimburse employees who need to travel out of state for an abortion.

Mastercard

The credit card company will assist employees in paying for travel to access abortion services if such care is not available in their home state.

Microsoft

Microsoft will add travel expenses to its abortion and gender affirming benefits for U.S. employees.

Meta

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, says it will reimburse travel expenses for employees seeking out-of-state reproductive care.

Netflix

The streaming company added travel reimbursement for abortions and gender-affirming care to its health care plan.

The policy, which also covers cancer treatment and transplants, pays up to $10,000 per service for each employee.

Nike

The company will cover travel and lodging expenses in situations where reproductive services are not available close to home.

Starbucks

The coffee company will pay travel expenses for U.S. employees to get abortion or gender-confirmation procedures if those services aren’t available within 100 miles of the worker’s home.

The benefit will also be available to dependents of employees enrolled in its health care coverage.

Tesla

Tesla announced it’s expanding its health insurance offering to include “travel and lodging for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state,” including abortions.

Yelp

Yelp will cover costs for employees seeking out-of-state abortions.

The benefit will cover all of its 4,000 employees, including 200 workers in Texas.

Uber

Uber will cover the travel costs of abortion-seeking employees.

The company will also cover legal fees for drivers if they are sued for driving passengers on their way to get an abortion.

Warner Bros

Warner Bros. will cover transportation costs for employees and their family members who need to travel to access abortion and reproductive care.

Zillow

Zillow will reimburse employees up to $7,500 when travel is required for medical procedures, including abortions.

This is a developing list.

Check back for more.