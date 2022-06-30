U.S. Companies Covering Abortion Travel Costs For Employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several companies across the U.S. have announced that they will cover travel expenses for employees in need of abortion services in response to Roe V. Wade overturning.
Before being overturned by the Supreme Court on Friday, June 24th, Roe V. Wade constitutionally protected pregnant peoples’ liberty to choose to have an abortion.
The following companies will help support access to safe abortions and care:
Apple
- CEO Tim Cook announced Apple’s health insurance provider will cover travel and medical costs for employees who want to get an abortion.
- Cook announced this benefit in September of 2021, after the Texas anti-abortion law went into effect.
Amazon
- Amazon will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees in need of an abortion or other non-life-threatening medical procedures.
- Officials say this benefit applies if the medical care needed is not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home.
Alaska Airlines
- The company will reimburse employees if they need to travel out of state for reproductive care.
Bumble & Match
- The Austin-based dating app, Bumble, has created a relief fund for people seeking an abortion in Texas.
- Match CEO Shar Dubey told employees that she would personally create a fund to support Texas-based workers who had to leave the state for care.
- Match also owns Hinge, Tinder, and OKCupid.
Chobani
- The yogurt company added a new policy in May of 2022 that covers transportation, lodging and childcare costs for employees and dependents who need to travel out of state for abortion services.
Citigroup
- Citigroup will cover costs for its employees in states, such as Texas, who would have to travel to another state for an abortion.
- The company is paying for airfare and lodging.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Lauren Hobart, president and CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, announced that the company will provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion services.
Disney
- Disney sent a memo internally to all employees to let them know they would help pay for pregnancy-related care if the employee had to travel to a different state.
Goldman Sachs
- The firm will cover costs of reimbursements for women to travel out of state for abortion services and gender-affirming care.
JP Morgan Chase
- The company announced it will pay for its workers’ travel expenses if they need to get an abortion out of state.
Levi Strauss
- The California-based jeans company announced it will reimburse abortion-related travel expenses for both its full and part-time employees.
Lyft
- The ride sharing company says it will cover legal fees for drivers on their respective platforms who are sued under restrictive abortion laws for taking passengers out of state to seek legal abortions.
- Lyft will also reimburse employees who need to travel out of state for an abortion.
Mastercard
- The credit card company will assist employees in paying for travel to access abortion services if such care is not available in their home state.
Microsoft
- Microsoft will add travel expenses to its abortion and gender affirming benefits for U.S. employees.
Meta
- Facebook’s parent company, Meta, says it will reimburse travel expenses for employees seeking out-of-state reproductive care.
Netflix
- The streaming company added travel reimbursement for abortions and gender-affirming care to its health care plan.
- The policy, which also covers cancer treatment and transplants, pays up to $10,000 per service for each employee.
Nike
- The company will cover travel and lodging expenses in situations where reproductive services are not available close to home.
Starbucks
- The coffee company will pay travel expenses for U.S. employees to get abortion or gender-confirmation procedures if those services aren’t available within 100 miles of the worker’s home.
- The benefit will also be available to dependents of employees enrolled in its health care coverage.
Tesla
- Tesla announced it’s expanding its health insurance offering to include “travel and lodging for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state,” including abortions.
Yelp
- Yelp will cover costs for employees seeking out-of-state abortions.
- The benefit will cover all of its 4,000 employees, including 200 workers in Texas.
Uber
- Uber will cover the travel costs of abortion-seeking employees.
- The company will also cover legal fees for drivers if they are sued for driving passengers on their way to get an abortion.
Warner Bros
- Warner Bros. will cover transportation costs for employees and their family members who need to travel to access abortion and reproductive care.
Zillow
- Zillow will reimburse employees up to $7,500 when travel is required for medical procedures, including abortions.
This is a developing list.
Check back for more.