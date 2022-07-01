Hot and Stormy Holiday Weekend

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Hot and steamy weekend

Afternoon storms through early next week Discussion:

Once again we are waking up to patchy fog across the region. Highs will reach the mid-80s today with scattered afternoon storms. We are expecting it to be noisy with rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours. A cold front will stall north of the area, allowing this steamy forecast to continue through the weekend with isolated to scattered storms each and every afternoon. Highs will climb to near 90 by Saturday with overnight lows only falling to the low 70s. No change in this pattern through midweek. We need the rain with drought conditions expanding across the region with the latest monitor, but a steady soaking rain would do us more good than heavy quick-hitting downpours.

Elgin Earthquakes:

Add 5 more quakes yesterday near Elgin in Kershaw County. 48 total earthquakes since December 27 within a 3-mile radius (this is not including the Camden earthquake). The series of quakes are considered a swarm and geologists are expecting more to come. The largest to ever hit the midlands was an M4.8 in 1917 in Union County.