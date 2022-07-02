Silver Alert For Missing 80-Year-Old Wingate Woman

WINGATE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Patsy Davis, who may be headed towards Anson County.

Ms. Davis was last seen near Smith Street in Wingate wearing a gray and white striped shirt, orange and white shorts, and green shoes.

She has short blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Police believe she is driving an older model, light blue Buick, east towards Anson County.

Anyone with information is asked to call J. Bolick with the Wingate Police Department at 704-283-3789.