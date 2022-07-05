Firefighters Bring North Charlotte Fire Under Control

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire in north Charlotte was brought under control by firefighters within 20 minutes on Monday.

Officials say a total of 30 firefighters controlled the structure fire on West Craighead Road in 17 minutes.

UPDATE STRUCTURE FIRE: 400 block W. Craighead Rd. 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 17 minutes. No injuries reported. Fire is under investigation. @RedCross in route to help 12 displaced residents. https://t.co/cz00B3kqcQ pic.twitter.com/Y7aABXTCED — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 4, 2022

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say five apartments were effected.

The Red Cross is helping 12 displaced residents.