Firefighters Bring North Charlotte Fire Under Control

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire in north Charlotte was brought under control by firefighters within 20 minutes on Monday.

Officials say a total of 30 firefighters controlled the structure fire on West Craighead Road in 17 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say five apartments were effected.

The Red Cross is helping 12 displaced residents.

 