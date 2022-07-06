Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Valerie

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Valerie.

Valerie is a 3-year-old female that is super cuddly and sweet! She is already spayed and came to CMPD Animal Care & Control on April 28th.

She loves pup cups, car rides, playing with toys, playing fetch, has a lot of energy and is great with kids.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Valerie or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or visit the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

Shelter officials remind anyone who has had a pet go missing over the Fourth of July holiday to check the shelter website and then come in person if they see something listed that might be their pet.