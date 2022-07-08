CMS To Install Body Scanners In Middle & K-8th Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh sent a note to CMS families on Friday letting them know Evolv body scanners will be installed in K-8th and middle schools across the district.

Similar to the high school rollout during the spring of 2022, officials say this effort shows CMS’ commitment to providing a safe and secure school environment.

Hattabaugh says the sale of guns nationwide has almost doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, guns were the leading cause of death for children and teens, surpassing car crashes, drug overdoses or cancer, according to a news release.

Hattabaugh says only 100 miles away, the shooting of a Greenville, S.C., middle school student is a tragic reminder of this trend.

Locally, officials say the number of weapons confiscated reached an all-time high last year, including the confiscation of four firearms in the last semester at K-8 and middle schools.

The decision to install body scanners in middle schools comes after its successful rollout in high schools.

