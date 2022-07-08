Netherlands: Establishing Work From Home As A Right

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Establishing working from home as a legal right. The Netherlands is set to solidify flexible working into law.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Dutch Parliament is working on legislation that would require employers to give a reason for denying work from home requests.

Even before the pandemic, the Netherlands led the way with work from home options.

In 2018, 14 percent of employees worked from home, the highest rate in the European Union (EU).

In 2011, the EU averaged 5 percent of employees worked from home.

Other European countries are also implementing worker protection laws.

Spanish law restricts companies from promoting employees based on their work location, and in Portugal, employees are prohibited from contacting other employees outside of working hours.

Meanwhile, many U.S. companies are now requiring employees to come back into the office.

Tesla recently made headlines asking staff to return to the office or face expulsion.

Locally, Bank of America is working to get all employees back in the office.

Wells Fargo and Duke Energy are also implementing return to office plans.

Meanwhile, Charlotte-based Honeywell is offering a hybrid work plan.

Our question of the night: What do you think is the biggest change the pandemic has brought?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Drew Bollea

WCCB TV’s Zach Aldridge