Back To The 90s Through Midweek

Discussion:

Temperatures increase ahead of a front that will arrive midweek. The front will arrive midweek and eventually stall to our south. This will bring an unsettled pattern through the weekend. We will have to watch an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico – this could potentially increase rain chances for the Carolinas late week / into the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and dry. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and back to average. High: 90.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 90. Scattered showers and storms. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms south of I-85 for now.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy – not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms.

Tropics:

We are watching an area of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The development chances are low for now, but we will keep our eyes on it. Regardless of development, this will likely bring heavy rain to portions of the northern Gulf Coast.

