All Dogs Unleashed Owners Speak Out After Dog Dies In Their Care

CHARLOTTE, NC – The owners of a dog training facility are speaking with WCCB after a dog in their care died last week.

Pippa, a one and a half year old English sheep dog died after spending three and a half days at the All Dogs Unleashed training facility in Charlotte.

Jessica and Eduardo Dominquez, the training facility owners, say they’re devastated by the dog’s death and are worried about their business.

“We do training, dog training, we do therapy, we do protection, we do grooming, daycare, all of the above,” said Jessica Dominquez.

Dominquez’s have owned the company since 2019. Last week, there was tragedy. Pippa, a one and a half year old English sheep dog died while there.

“It’s extremely devastating. It’s devastating to my staff as it is to my customers,” said a tearful Jessica.

Jessica says people are now attacking the business online and making harassing phone calls.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what those accusations are about. I know that we had Pippa here on Sunday and when my employees came in Thursday morning they just found her. It was very devastating,” said Jessica.

According to a preliminary pathology report, it’s possible Pippa died of heat stroke, extreme dehydration, aspiration pneumonia, or a combination. The cause of death is not known at this time and the lab work will be returned next week.

“They don’t know what it is yet. They don’t know what it is yet. We’re waiting for an answer. We are,” said Eduardo.

Several people who wanted to remain anonymous at this time have spoken with WCCB and questioned the company’s training tactics and care. Some former customers and veterinarian technicians tell us off camera that they’ve had similar experiences with sick dogs following training.

The Dominquez’s say they run their business by the book, love the dogs and care deeply about each one.

“It’s just like a kids daycare here. There are incidents that can happen but we would never intend to do anything bad to a dog,” said Jessica.

“We’re really good people. We would never harm a dog. For any ill intent,” said Eduardo.

Pippa’s owner says she’s still working to get answers about what exactly happened to her dog.

A spokesperson for All Dogs Unleashed tells me the company recently launched The Paw Project. It’s a non-profit effort to partner with the humane society and local shelters to identify dogs that could be trained into service animals for local vets. So far two dogs have been placed with veterans.