Charlotte Woman’s Dog Dies At Local Training Facility

CHARLOTTE, NC – “It’s really really hard to accept and fathom that she’s gone,” said Courtenay Beyer.

The Charlotte woman says she is devastated after the death of her dog at a local training facility.

“She was a joyful creature. she added so much joy to our lives,” said Beyer.

Last week she was notified that her one and a half year old English sheep dog, Pippa, was dead.

“She was so excitable and precious and happy,” said Beyer.

On July 3rd, Beyer left Pippa at All dogs Unleashed in Charlotte for some obedience and leash training.

Five days later, the seemingly healthy dog was dead.

“They could not tell me where my dog was. They could not tell me. And I kept saying I need to see my baby. I have to see my baby,” said Beyer holding back tears.

Beyer says she never got to see her dog before it was taken to multiple clinics and examined during a necropsy.

According to the pathologist report shared with WCCB from Beyer, the dog died from heat stroke and extreme dehydration. The dog also suffered from aspiration pneumonia.

Beyer posted her story online and received several messages from others saying they’ve experienced similar issues following training at All Dogs Unleashed.

“If I can prevent one or two dogs from coming in for an emergency situation, then I’d rather do that. 5:22

This Charlotte area vet technician wanted to remain anonymous. She says she has worked with several dogs that were brought in by All Dogs Unleashed and their conditions raised alarms,” said a Charlotte area vet technician who has worked with several dogs brought in by All Dogs Unleashed.

“Most of the animals came in from heat stroke. Or for being severely underweight. The story we would get is that they just stopped eating for a day, but looked like they hadn’t been eating for a week or two,” explained the technician.

As Beyer works to find answers to what exactly happened to her dog; she’s left with grief and without closure.

“I just wanted to see those paws one last time. I wanted to kiss her on the forehead,” said Beyer.

Beyer says the training facility provided her a full refund. WCCB Reached out to All Dogs Unleashed during business hours today and left a message. We will update this story as soon as we get a response.