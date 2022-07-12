Police Investigating After Fireworks Used To Destroy Mailbox In Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – Fireworks are used to blow up a woman’s mailbox in Huntersville.

She tells WCCB Charlotte she believes it was a targeted act.

Kimberly Fullenwider showed us all that’s left of her mailbox after it was blown up late Monday.

It happened around 11:30 at night outside her home on Cadgwith Cove Drive in Huntersville.

She says police told her it appears somebody lit a high-powered firework inside the mailbox.

She says it frightened her kids and believes she or the kids were targeted.

“They’re worried, they’re scared. They heard the noise last night, thought it was a gunshot, frightened them quite a bit,” Fullenwider says.

USPS says mailbox vandalism is considered a federal offense.

Violators can be fined up to $250,000 or face up to three years of jail time.