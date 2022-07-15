CMPD School Resource Officer Charged With Communicating Threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A school resource officer has been charged with communicating threats, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers were called to the Steele Creek area in reference to a person being threatened with bodily harm by a known suspect on Wednesday, July 13th, according to a news release.

During the investigation, police say a second person also reported being threatened by the same person.

Investigators says the suspect was identified as Candyce Sellars, a CMPD officer. Two warrants were filed against Sellars after detectives presented the case to a Mecklenburg County Magistrate.

Police say Sellars turned herself in to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center at 3:27am on July 15th.

Sellars has been employed with the CMPD since April 2015 and was assigned to the Community Services Division as a school resource officer.

Sellars has been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Division investigation, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call 704-336-2790 and speak with Detective Fulker or you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.