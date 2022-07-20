Celebrating National Hot Dog Day: Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden’s Creative Hot Dogs

INDIAN LAND, S.C.– Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden helped WCCB Charlotte celebrate National Hot Dog Day.

We spent the morning with them as they cooked up some creative hot dogs. National Hot Dog Day falls on the same day as the restaurant’s “Wiener Wednesday”.

On those days the chef creates a special hot dog and adds it to the menu. Today’s special was the “Amazing Grace” in honor of the general manager, Frank Rizzo’s daughter who turns 21 today.

You can see the entire menu at the Farm Haus website.