Queen City Serves As Host To Thousands For Omega Psi Phi 83rd Conclave

CHARLOTTE — Uptown Charlotte is filled with a sea of purple and gold this weekend. The brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity have taken over the Queen City. Thousands traveled to Charlotte for the fraternity’s 83rd Grand Conclave. Event draws in members from all over the world.

“We come here to conduct business. The business of Omega, and to also participate in some social action projects and to fellowship and enjoy ourselves,” says Dr. David Marion, Grand Basileus of Omega Psi Phi, Incorporated.

Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper packed backpacks with more than 200 fraternity members during an Omega Day of Service event at the Renaissance West Campus. Members say they will also tackle serious issues that affect the black community. Comedian and nationally syndicated radio host, DL Hughley, along with actor and Blackish star Anthony Anderson spoke to WCCB Charlotte prior to the event.

The Conclave is expected to be a major economic boost for the Queen City. The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority says most hotels in Uptown are sold out for the weekend. They expect up to 10-thousand people to attend the 6-day event. The Grand Conclave ends Tuesday.