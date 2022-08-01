CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K Scheduled For October 22nd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration for CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd is underway.

Officials say the event takes place on the airfield of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with two miles of runway and a close-up at aircraft landing and taking off.

The cost is $30 per person through September 1st to race, when the registration price increases to $35.

Officials say on October 9th, the rate will increase again to $40 per person.

Participants will get a t-shirt and finisher medal.

Officials say this is the fourth year that proceeds will help fund Airport Opportunity Scholarships through Central Piedmont Community College.

The scholarships promote careers in aviation, as well as economic opportunities in Charlotte.

Officials say all parking for the race will be at Overflow Lot 1, located at 15735 Old Dowd Road, and participants will be bussed to the race area.

Due to security and capacity requirements, officials say no spectators will be allowed.

Since 2007, over 21,000 people have participated in the 5K, which has raised more than $250,000 for local nonprofits and scholarships, according to a news release.