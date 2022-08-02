National Night Out Events Happening Today in Your Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Parties and gatherings all across the Carolinas tonight for National Night Out. It’s a chance to promote partnerships between local police and the communities they serve.
The day has been celebrated since 1984 with police departments and community groups hosting events like block parties, barbecues and even festivals.
Whether big or small, community invents that include law enforcement can build bonds and impact neighborhoods in positive ways.
CMPD is hosting multiple Night Out events across the area. We’ve got a full list below (with CMPD division, time, neighborhood and address), and you can get more information at natw.org, or check out more events for National Night Out here on WCCBCharlotte.com.
- Metro
- 6-8pm
- Enderly Park
- 1111 Opal Street
- Metro
- 7-9pm
- McCrorey Heights
- 1725 Madison Ave (28216)
- Metro
- 6-8pm
- 5 Points Community Collaborative (Biddleville-Smallwood, Seversville, Wesley Heights)
- 501 S Burns Ave (28208)
- Metro
- 5:30-8pm
- Historic Washington Heights Community
- 1201 Beatties Ford Road (28216)
- Metro
- 6-10pm
- North Druid Hills Community Association
- 1600 Norris Avenue (28206)
- Metro
- 6-8pm
- Greater Enderly Park Neighborhood
- 2921 Tuckaseegee Road (28208)
- Metro
- 6-8pm
- Historic Camp Greene
- 2400 Greenland Ave (28208)
- Metro
- 6:30-9pm
- North End Community Coalition
- 1824 Statesville Ave (28206)
- Westover
- 6-8pm
- West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition
- 1520 Clanton Rd (28205)
- Westover
- N/A
- Freeland Park
- 3800 Dewitt Lane (28217)
- Westover
- 6-8pm
- Park South Station
- 6600 Central Pacific Ave (28210)
- Westover
- 6:30-8:30pm
- Madison Park Neighborhood Association of Charlotte
- 901 Seneca Place (28201)
- Freedom
- 5-8pm
- Vineyards on Lake Wylie Neighborhood Watch
- Vineyards Clubhouse 4628 Clos Du Val Road (28214)
- Freedom
- 7-9pm
- McGregor Downs
- 2814 Sloan Drive (28208)
- Freedom
- 6-8pm
- Heather Glen Neighborhood Association
- Radley Court
- Freedom
- 4-7pm
- Tuckaseegee Recreation Center
- 4820 Tuckaseegee Road
- Freedom
- 6-8pm
- Coulwood Hills
- 506 Coulwood Dr (28214)
- North Tryon
- 6-8pm
- Bridlewood Community Association
- 227 Vickery Drive (38215)
- North Tryon
- 4-7pm
- Hidden Valley Community Association
- 919 Tom Hunter Road (28213)
- North Tryon
- 5-7pm
- Griers Grove Homeowners Association
- 3400 Block of Braden Drive (28216)
- North Tryon
- 5-8pm
- Hampshire Hills Neighborhood Association
- 6725 Caudell Place (28215)
- Eastway
- 6-8pm
- Winterfield Neighborhood Association
- 3401 Winterfield Place (28205)
- Eastway
- 6-8pm
- Windsor Park Neighborhood Association
- 3190 Sudbury Road (28205)
- Eastway
- 6-8pm
- Belmont Community
- 1120 Harrill Street (28205)
- Eastway
- 6-7:30pm
- Villa Heights Community Organization
- 600 East 24th Street (28205)
- Eastway
- 6-7:30pm
- Country Club Heights Neighborhood Association
- 2545 Jeff Street (28205)
- University City
- 6-8pm
- Devonshire Neighborhood
- 12414 Loganville Drive (28269)
- University City
- 4-9pm
- Southside Rides
- 7205 North Tryon (28269)
- University City
- 6:30-8:30pm
- Berkshire Coventry HOA
- 6000 Underwood Avenue (28213)
- University City
- 7:00-8:00pm
- Mallard Ridge
- 11804 Mallard Ridge Drive (28269)
- University City
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Shannon Park
- 5200 Dolphin Lane (28215)
- University City
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Rolling Oaks II and Clearbrook
- 12017 Old Timber Road (28269)
- University City
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Highland Creek
- 5710 Fairvista Drive (28269)
- University City
- 6:00-9:00pm
- Sugar Springs Neighborhood
- Intersection of Amarillo Road and Eldorado Avenue (28262)
- University City
- 6:30-8:30pm
- Back Creek Forest
- Pimpernel at the End of the Street (28213)
- University City
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Old Stone Crossing
- 16516 Silversword Drive (28213)
- University City
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Wexfords HOA
- 10741 Downpatrick Place (28262)
- University City
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Mallard Estates
- 3609 Oriole Place (28269)
- University City
- 6:00-7:30pm
- Broadstone Highland Creek
- 4930 Goose Creek Drive (28269)
- Hickory Grove
- 7:00-8:00pm
- Cambridge Commons
- 8501 Cambridge Commons Drive
- Hickory Grove
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Ravenwood Neighborhood Association
- 7300 Linda Lake Drive (28215)
- Hickory Grove
- 6:00 – 8:00pm
- Grove Park and Ravenwood
- 7300 Linda Lake Drive (28215)
- Hickory Grove
- Oct 4: 4:00 -6:00pm
- Farm Lane Apartments
- 5500 Farm Lane (28212)
- Hickory Grove
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Woodbury Subdivision
- 9024 Gray Willow Road (28270)
- Independence
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Sardis Cove HOA
- 975 Sardis Cove Drive (28270)
- Independence
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Callaway HOA
- 9200 Clifton Meadow Drive (282105)
- South
- 6:00-7:30pm
- Southwood Association
- 5813 Sharon Road (28210)
- South
- 5:30-7:30pm
- Weddington Ridge HOA
- 3810 Cameron Creek Drive (28105)
- South
- 6:00 – 8:00pm
- Waverly
- 7803 Waverly Walk (28277)
- South
- 4:00PM-6:00pm
- Touchstone HOA
- 6348 South Point Drive (28277)
- South
- 5:30-6:30pm
- Grace Lutheran Church
- 7000 Providence Road (28226)
- South
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Old Salem – Meredith (OSMNA)
- 5110 Red Cedar Lane (28226)
- South
- 7-9pm
- Heathstead Condominiums
- 6140 Heath Ridge Ct. (28210)
- North
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Sutton Farms
- 1145 Rock Haven Drive (28216)
- North
- 7:00-8:30pm
- Hampton Place Subdivision
- 8300 Suttonview Drive (28269)
- North
- 6:30-8:00pm
- Northwood at Coulwood
- 10201 Northwoods Forrest Drive (28214-9697)
- North
- 5:30-7:30pm
- Huntington Ridge Neighborhood
- 4495 Panther Place (28269)
- North
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Spring Park Subdivision
- 10020 Spring Park Drive (28269)
- North
- 6:30-8:00pm
- The Woodlands
- Off Sunset Road before Oakdale Road (28216)
- North
- 6:00-8:00pm
- The Bryce
- 4101 Double Creek Crossing (28269)
- North
- 6:30-8:00pm
- Glenlea Park Homeowners Association
- Clubhouse 5150 Glenlea Commons (28216)
- North
- 7:00-8:30pm
- Allen Hills / Carrie Hills
- 3030 Allen Road S (28269)
- Steele Creek
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Withers Grove HOA
- 12306 Autumn Blaze (28278)
- Steele Creek
- 5:00-7:00PM
- Whitehall Estates Drive
- 2400 Whitehall Estates Drive (28273)
- Providence
- 6:00-8:00PM
- Amity Gardens Neighborhood
- 5362 Buena Vista Avenue (28205)
- Providence
- 6:00-8:00pm
- Grier Park Apartments
- 3424 Oak Arbor Lane (28205)
- Central
- 5:00-7:00PM
- Poplar Grove
- 421 N Poplar St (28202)