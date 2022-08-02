National Night Out Events Happening Today in Your Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Parties and gatherings all across the Carolinas tonight for National Night Out. It’s a chance to promote partnerships between local police and the communities they serve.

The day has been celebrated since 1984 with police departments and community groups hosting events like block parties, barbecues and even festivals.

Whether big or small, community invents that include law enforcement can build bonds and impact neighborhoods in positive ways.

CMPD is hosting multiple Night Out events across the area. We’ve got a full list below (with CMPD division, time, neighborhood and address), and you can get more information at natw.org, or check out more events for National Night Out here on WCCBCharlotte.com.

Metro

6-8pm

Enderly Park

1111 Opal Street

Metro

7-9pm

McCrorey Heights

1725 Madison Ave (28216)

Metro

6-8pm

5 Points Community Collaborative (Biddleville-Smallwood, Seversville, Wesley Heights)

501 S Burns Ave (28208)

Metro

5:30-8pm

Historic Washington Heights Community

1201 Beatties Ford Road (28216)

Metro

6-10pm

North Druid Hills Community Association

1600 Norris Avenue (28206)

Metro

6-8pm

Greater Enderly Park Neighborhood

2921 Tuckaseegee Road (28208)

Metro

6-8pm

Historic Camp Greene

2400 Greenland Ave (28208)

Metro

6:30-9pm

North End Community Coalition

1824 Statesville Ave (28206)

Westover

6-8pm

West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition

1520 Clanton Rd (28205)

Westover

N/A

Freeland Park

3800 Dewitt Lane (28217)

Westover

6-8pm

Park South Station

6600 Central Pacific Ave (28210)

Westover

6:30-8:30pm

Madison Park Neighborhood Association of Charlotte

901 Seneca Place (28201)

Freedom

5-8pm

Vineyards on Lake Wylie Neighborhood Watch

Vineyards Clubhouse 4628 Clos Du Val Road (28214)

Freedom

7-9pm

McGregor Downs

2814 Sloan Drive (28208)

Freedom

6-8pm

Heather Glen Neighborhood Association

Radley Court

Freedom

4-7pm

Tuckaseegee Recreation Center

4820 Tuckaseegee Road

Freedom

6-8pm

Coulwood Hills

506 Coulwood Dr (28214)

North Tryon

6-8pm

Bridlewood Community Association

227 Vickery Drive (38215)

North Tryon

4-7pm

Hidden Valley Community Association

919 Tom Hunter Road (28213)

North Tryon

5-7pm

Griers Grove Homeowners Association

3400 Block of Braden Drive (28216)

North Tryon

5-8pm

Hampshire Hills Neighborhood Association

6725 Caudell Place (28215)

Eastway

6-8pm

Winterfield Neighborhood Association

3401 Winterfield Place (28205)

Eastway

6-8pm

Windsor Park Neighborhood Association

3190 Sudbury Road (28205)

Eastway

6-8pm

Belmont Community

1120 Harrill Street (28205)

Eastway

6-7:30pm

Villa Heights Community Organization

600 East 24th Street (28205)

Eastway

6-7:30pm

Country Club Heights Neighborhood Association

2545 Jeff Street (28205)

University City

6-8pm

Devonshire Neighborhood

12414 Loganville Drive (28269)

University City

4-9pm

Southside Rides

7205 North Tryon (28269)

University City

6:30-8:30pm

Berkshire Coventry HOA

6000 Underwood Avenue (28213)

University City

7:00-8:00pm

Mallard Ridge

11804 Mallard Ridge Drive (28269)

University City

6:00-8:00pm

Shannon Park

5200 Dolphin Lane (28215)

University City

6:00-8:00pm

Rolling Oaks II and Clearbrook

12017 Old Timber Road (28269)

University City

6:00-8:00pm

Highland Creek

5710 Fairvista Drive (28269)

University City

6:00-9:00pm

Sugar Springs Neighborhood

Intersection of Amarillo Road and Eldorado Avenue (28262)

University City

6:30-8:30pm

Back Creek Forest

Pimpernel at the End of the Street (28213)

University City

6:00-8:00pm

Old Stone Crossing

16516 Silversword Drive (28213)

University City

6:00-8:00pm

Wexfords HOA

10741 Downpatrick Place (28262)

University City

6:00-8:00pm

Mallard Estates

3609 Oriole Place (28269)

University City

6:00-7:30pm

Broadstone Highland Creek

4930 Goose Creek Drive (28269)

Hickory Grove

7:00-8:00pm

Cambridge Commons

8501 Cambridge Commons Drive

Hickory Grove

6:00-8:00pm

Ravenwood Neighborhood Association

7300 Linda Lake Drive (28215)

Hickory Grove

6:00 – 8:00pm

Grove Park and Ravenwood

7300 Linda Lake Drive (28215)

Hickory Grove

Oct 4: 4:00 -6:00pm

Farm Lane Apartments

5500 Farm Lane (28212)

Hickory Grove

6:00-8:00pm

Woodbury Subdivision

9024 Gray Willow Road (28270)

Independence

6:00-8:00pm

Sardis Cove HOA

975 Sardis Cove Drive (28270)

Independence

6:00-8:00pm

Callaway HOA

9200 Clifton Meadow Drive (282105)

South

6:00-7:30pm

Southwood Association

5813 Sharon Road (28210)

South

5:30-7:30pm

Weddington Ridge HOA

3810 Cameron Creek Drive (28105)

South

6:00 – 8:00pm

Waverly

7803 Waverly Walk (28277)

South

4:00PM-6:00pm

Touchstone HOA

6348 South Point Drive (28277)

South

5:30-6:30pm

Grace Lutheran Church

7000 Providence Road (28226)

South

6:00-8:00pm

Old Salem – Meredith (OSMNA)

5110 Red Cedar Lane (28226)

South

7-9pm

Heathstead Condominiums

6140 Heath Ridge Ct. (28210)

North

6:00-8:00pm

Sutton Farms

1145 Rock Haven Drive (28216)

North

7:00-8:30pm

Hampton Place Subdivision

8300 Suttonview Drive (28269)

North

6:30-8:00pm

Northwood at Coulwood

10201 Northwoods Forrest Drive (28214-9697)

North

5:30-7:30pm

Huntington Ridge Neighborhood

4495 Panther Place (28269)

North

6:00-8:00pm

Spring Park Subdivision

10020 Spring Park Drive (28269)

North

6:30-8:00pm

The Woodlands

Off Sunset Road before Oakdale Road (28216)

North

6:00-8:00pm

The Bryce

4101 Double Creek Crossing (28269)

North

6:30-8:00pm

Glenlea Park Homeowners Association

Clubhouse 5150 Glenlea Commons (28216)

North

7:00-8:30pm

Allen Hills / Carrie Hills

3030 Allen Road S (28269)

Steele Creek

6:00-8:00pm

Withers Grove HOA

12306 Autumn Blaze (28278)

Steele Creek

5:00-7:00PM

Whitehall Estates Drive

2400 Whitehall Estates Drive (28273)

Providence

6:00-8:00PM

Amity Gardens Neighborhood

5362 Buena Vista Avenue (28205)

Providence

6:00-8:00pm

Grier Park Apartments

3424 Oak Arbor Lane (28205)