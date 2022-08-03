Former CMS Teacher Running For School Board In District 1 Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teacher is hitting the campaign trail.

Melissa Easley is running for school board in district 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek.

Easley says teachers don’t have a strong enough voice on the school board.

Only two of the current nine members have classroom teaching experience.

She says teachers need someone looking out for them and wants to be their advocate on the board.

“I can see the decisions and how the school board makes the decisions and how they affect the actual classroom,” Easley says.

As of now, Easley faces two opponents: Hamani Fisher, a pastor concerned about minority student achievement and Ro Lawsin, a CMS parent focused on school safety and fixing teacher shortages.

WCCB Charlotte will be speaking with Fisher next week.

Lawsin has not responded to our request for an interview.