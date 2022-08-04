Lincoln County Deputy Stops Distressed Man From Jumping Off Bridge

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy is being credited with saving a man from jumping from a bridge into the South Fork River.

Deputy H. Prater was on patrol August 1st, 2022 on Long Shoals Road when he came upon a man sitting partially over a concrete guardrail on the bridge.

Prater stopped his patrol car near the man and says he could tell the man was emotional and upset.

Prater, who recently worked a domestic case involving the 21-year-old man, was able to talk to him and pull him from the guardrail while he was looking down at the river.

Additional patrol units arrived on the scene to assist in the incident.

Police say the man agreed to be transported to a local hospital for evaluation.