Busch Light Creates DIY Guide That Lets You Turn Your Empty Beer Cans Into A Homemade Acoustic Guitar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Play guitar like your favorite country star with just a pack of Busch Light and a trip to the hardware store.

This summer, Busch Light has developed a manual to help fans turn their empty cans into a handcrafted mini-acoustic guitar that really plays.

With the help of craftsman Logan Elliott, Busch Light has created a simple step-by-step guide to teach fans how to build their own acoustic guitar out of Busch Light cans at home.

Officials say anyone with a 30-pack of Busch Light and a toolbox can make their own guitar and pick along to their favorite country tunes all summer long.

“The stories of our fans’ lives are really told over two things: country music and cold Busch Light. We want to bring country music experiences and opportunities to our community in ways they’ve never seen before,” said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing, Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We know Busch Light drinkers are avid and expert DIYers, so asking them to build an iconic country instrument from empty Busch Light cans is EXACTLY the kind of challenge we hope makes their eyes light up.”

According to the Journal of Design History, beer can guitars stem from cigar box guitars, an inexpensive, DIY instrument popular in America since the 1800’s.

Officials say when actual instruments were too expensive or difficult to obtain, Americans used the materials around them to create these inspired designs.

As a celebration of this history and the music played on these DIY instruments, fans can create their own Busch Light Guitar to pick along with their favorite country tunes as they share a cold case of Busch Light with friends this summer.

Officials say this announcement comes on the heels of Busch Light’s entry into the country music genre.

In June, officials say the beer brand unveiled a gull roster of country artists it will support in 2022 including Ashland Craft, Breland, Hardy, Jordan Davis, Matt Stell, Priscilla Block and Riley Green.

Busch Light has also joined the genre’s biggest festival as the Official Beer Sponsor of CMA Fest.

Fans across the country can also enter for the chance to win a Busch Light Guitar signed by Busch Light country artist Jordan Davis by telling Busch light their favorite memory that involves Busch Light and country music using the hashtags #BuschCountry and #Contest between August 9th and 11th.

To learn more and download a step-by-step guide to build your own Busch Light Guitar, follow @Buschbeer on Twitter and Instagram, @Busch on Facebook and visit https://www.busch.com/CountryGuitar/.