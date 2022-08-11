Charlotte Pastor Running For School Board In District 1 Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte pastor is joining the race for school board.

Hamani Fisher, a pastor at Life Center International, is running in District 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek.

Fisher is one of many faith leaders who have concerns about student outcomes in CMS.

He says he’s running to bring confidence, accountability, and transparency to CMS.

“Children, families, as well as our community are feeling the impact of a school system that is hemorrhaging right now and failing our students,” Fisher says. As of now, Fisher faces two opponents: Melissa Easley, a former CMS teacher and Ro Lawsin, a CMS parent.

WCCB Charlotte spoke with Easley last week, and plans to speak with Lawsin next week.