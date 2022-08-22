Police: Woman Arrested After Three People Shot In Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, G.A. — Police say a woman is in custody after she reportedly shot three people in the popular Midtown neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia. The shooting was reported around 2pm on West Peachtree Street.
Police released images of the alleged suspect on Twitter:
Police say one person has died and two others are being treated at local hospitals for their injuries. Police do not believe the suspect knew the victims, according to a post on their Twitter page. No other details have been released at this time.
This is a develop story. Check back for updates.