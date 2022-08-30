Tour De Elvis 5K & Cycle Tour Returns To Downtown Albemarle September 9th
ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Tour De Elvis and Cycle Tour is returning to downtown Albemarle for its 13th year.
Officials say the 5K will be held Friday, September 9th at 7 p.m.
Runners will enjoy an evening run through the streets of historic and beautiful Albemarle.
Officials say the Cycle Tour will be held Saturday, September 10th at 8 a.m.
The Cycle Tour travels through Stanly County, including the summit of Morrow Mountain, according to a news release.
Officials say all proceeds from the Tour De Elvis will benefit the Roger F. Snyder Greenway Fund.
