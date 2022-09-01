Suspect Of Chester County Double Homicide Taken Into Custody In Texas

The Latest:

A suspect on the run for his involvement in a Chester County double homicide was captured by authorities in Texas.

On Wednesday, police took Vangereil Miller into custody in Fort Worth.

Authorities say in the coming days, Miller will be processed and extradited back to South Carolina.

Miller faces charges for the killing of Kevin Feaster and Shonta Neely, according to a news release.

Police say he has also been charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Violent Felon and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Original Story (3/6/22):

CHESTER CO., S.C. – A manhunt is underway after five people were shot at a home in Chester County.

One of the victims died.

Police are actively looking for the suspect Vangereil Miller, who goes by “Gerald.”

He has a warrant out for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Powell Drive, off James F. Wherry Road and Harvey Neely Road around 12:30 Sunday morning.

That’s in the northern part of Chester County.

One person was found shot. They died at the scene.

Four others were taken to the hospital with what investigators call “substantial injuries.”

So far, one victim has been released from the hospital.

The suspect, Miller, is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.