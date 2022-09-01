Sam’s Club Announces Increased Membership Fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting October 17th, annual membership fees at Sam’s Club will move from $45 to $50 for Club members and $100 to $110 for Plus members.

Officials say this is the first time the club has shifted the price of the Plus membership since its introduction in 1999, and nine years since the Club membership price has changed.

An investment into technology and introduction of new brands into the club is part of the reason memberships are going up, according to a news release.

Sam’s Club officials say they are aware of the financial pressure on wallets right now, so this year’s renewal increase will be payed for by the company.

They are also giving back $5 in Sam’s Cash to Club members and $10 in Sam’s Cash to Plus members shortly after renewal.