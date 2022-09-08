Charlotte Family Demands Justice Over The Murders Of Two Brothers

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family is devastated over the loss of two brothers gunned down at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex.

18-year-old Joe Galicia, and 20-year-old Gary Galicia were shot at an apartment complex on Rose Ridge Place near Clanton Road on August 30th. Joe died on the scene, his brother Gary passed away four days later. The family says they left home to pick up food for the family and never returned. Their father says they forgive the person who took their sons away.

“I forgive him or forgive them. Just tell him to think about it, he’s a son, he has parents, he has family. He or they don’t know how painful it is for the parents,” says Jaime Bay, the victims’ father.

A Gofundme account is set up to help the family with funeral arrangements. Click the link below if you’d like to help them.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ayuda-para-joy-y-junior?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

If you know anything about this case, call Crimestoppers.