Salute To Heroes Foundation Raising Funds To Bring Critically Injured Retired Charlotte Fire Captain Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fundraiser has been created to help bring a retired Charlotte fire captain, who was seriously injured in a hunting accident in Kansas, home to continue his rehabilitation in Charlotte.

Retired Charlotte Fire Captain Tripp Fincher was critically injured in a hunting accident in Severy, K.S. on September 3rd, 2022, according to a news release.

Officials say Fincher was airlifted to Witchita, K.S. for treatment where he underwent extensive surgery.

The Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation has since established a fundraiser to bring Fincher home to Charlotte to continue his recovery and for physical rehabilitation.

Officials say because of his extensive injuries, Fincher can only travel by medical airplane.

Officials say the funds being raised will help cover the cost of air travel, physical rehabilitation in Charlotte and any ancillary expenses Fincher and his family may incur.

Fincher joined Charlotte Fire in 1990 and graduated from Charlotte Fire recruit class 36.

In 2022, officials say he was promoted to Captain and retired on May 11th, 2018, after more than two decades of dedicated service.

Officials say Fincher has always helped citizens in the Charlotte community and beyond when 9-1-1 was called.

He responded to thousands of calls for help and was deployed many times locally and nationally with the Charlotte Fire Urban Rescue unit at Station 11.

Officials say Fincher not only served the public but was a leader in supporting his fellow firefighter brothers, sisters and their families.

Fincher raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for first responders and their families in their time of need and coordinated a myriad of fundraisers from golf outings to fish fries and barbecues, according to a news release.

Officials say Fincher was also team captain of Charlotte Fire Hockey and currently holds title of captain emeritus for the team.

Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation has set up a GoFundMe site for donations here.

Donations can also be mailed to Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation at 11809 Pheasant Lane, Charlotte N.C. 28277.

Organizers ask that the words “FOR TRIPP” be written in the memo line on checks.

On Saturday, September 10th from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., organizers will hold “Rally For Tripp” and taking donations and filing videos of encouragement for Fincher.

Officials say Rally For Tripp will be held in the Palmer Building at 2601 E 7th Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28204.

Salute to Heroes Charlotte Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to support first responders and their families in times of need.