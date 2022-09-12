CMPD Animal Care & Control Foster Program: The Latest Trend That Saves A Furry Friend

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Fostering is an important step on a pet’s journey to its forever home and allows them to thrive in a home environment as well as practice forming bonds with their caregivers. For pets who have been waiting longer for adoption, foster caregivers can help reassure those interested in adopting that these pets are a good fit for their home.

CMPD Animal Care & Control has several types of foster programs and provides guidance for participating foster volunteers. Daycation and Staycation options allow people to take a dog home for one to five days. These short visits provide the shelter with more detailed information about dogs such as their interests, behaviors, likes, and dislikes. Knowing these traits allows CMPD Animal Care & Control to prep long-term fosters on how they can best help their foster pet.

Those who foster for 50% of the year are eligible for 5 benefits for up to 5 personal pets including:

Wellness exam

Core vaccines (Distemper, Parvo, Distemper, Rabies, Bordetella)

Heartworm test

Heartworm prevention

Flea prevention

For more information on how to foster with CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.