Two People Taken to Hospital After Shooting Near North Charlotte Nightclub

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirms two people were taken to CMC Main early Tuesday morning after a shooting.

The scene was near Candi’s Cabaret on Statesville Avenue.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and we don’t have an update on the condition of those involved.

CMPD is no longer responding to media inquiries. The department launched a new public information policy on September 1st.

CMPD sent us the following statement:

For crime incidents, please reference www.CrimeMapping.com to retrieve incident numbers, and you can email cmpdpolicerecords@cmpd.org for reports or you may pick up any police report in person during regular business hours by visiting the “Police Records” window on the first floor of the Law Enforcement Center (601 E. Trade St.).

Please reference the CMPD.org newsroom as press releases will live here in this one centralized location. Make sure to check this site regularly as major incidents, case updates and major happenings will be published here.

CMPD Public Affairs will continue to put out major events and happenings through the MyCMPD App and CMPD Twitter. Any major event (a.k.a. homicide, mass shooting, etc.) will continue to be distributed through and updated on our social media accounts with full press releases going to the website.

Standing bi-weekly press briefings are discontinued, however, CMPD will continue to conduct press briefings as needs arise including for homicides.