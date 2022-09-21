Twin Brothers Killed in Drunk Driving Crash; Friends Say Victims Were Dynamic Skaters

CHARLOTTE — The skating community is remembering the lives of twin brothers, known for their smooth as silk performances on the rink. Friends say Jay and John Woodson had a love for the arts, dancing, acting and theater. The brothers were electric on the skating rink.

“When they would walk into the rink, and they would come in, and everybody lit up,” says Billy Thompson, owner of Kate’s Skating Rink.

Thompson says the Woodson brothers, who were from Salisbury, took over the world of skating, spending their time performing, competing and teaching the sport all over the country. The brothers even helped in community outreach across the Carolinas, bringing kids off the streets and onto the rink.

Around 3:30 Saturday morning, the brothers were riding in a black Nissan Maxima along the I-485 Outer Loop when troopers say Richard Dunn, who was driving drunk in the wrong direction, slammed his Chevy Suburban head on into the Woodsons’ car. The brothers were killed. A passenger in the Suburban, Pedro Manuel Medrano, was also killed. Dunn was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was charged with Driving While Impaired.