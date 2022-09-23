CMPD Investigating Homicide After Man Was Found Dead During Welfare Check

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation at the 12400 block of South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek Division.

Shortly before 12:00 a.m. officers responded to a call for service welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a male laying on the ground and pronounced the victim deceased.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, CMPD’s Operations Command, Victims Services, CFD, and Medic also assisted.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Trietley is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this case, please refer to the report: 20220922-2318-01.