Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department.

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police Department located a person laying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg. Patrol officers began rendering first aid to the victim, who was able to give a description of the suspects and the suspect vehicle.

After a lengthy pursuit, the suspect vehicle wrecked, and both the driver and the passenger were arrested. The handgun that is suspected as being the handgun used in the shooting was also recovered.

Vandiver, 21, is facing charges of Firearm by Felon and Aid and Abet Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Mitchell, 18, is facing charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Assault by Pointing a Gun, Simple Assault, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Discharging a Firearm in City Limits.