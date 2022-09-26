National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Announces August 2022 Officer of the Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 26, 2022) – The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) today announced that Deputy Sheriff Dijon Whyms of the Mecklenburg County (NC) Sheriff’s Department is the Officer of the Month for August 2022. Whyms was selected for this honor after his heroic actions following a traffic stop during which he was shot multiple times earlier this year.

On February 19, 2022, Deputy Dijon Whyms initiated a traffic stop after receiving a call about a driver believed to be suffering from a mental crisis. As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the driver immediately began firing numerous shots at Whyms, hitting him twice in his lower body and three times in his upper body. Whyms subsequently returned fire, injuring the shooter, who then fled the scene in his vehicle. Deputy Whyms, despite being shot multiple times, remained poised and calm when speaking on the radio, demonstrating how his focus and resolve helped him survive this encounter. Even while suffering with significant injuries, Deputy Whyms did not hesitate to assist the concerned father, further speaking to his commitment to deliberate service to the citizens of Mecklenburg County.

“Deputy Dijon Whyms demonstrated exceptional officer training at a time where it was needed the most.” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “His focus, calm composure, and extensive officer education is what helped him survive that day, and we are proud to honor him with the Officer of the Month award.”

Deputy Whyms was struck a total of five times by the individual. While he is currently on extended administrative leave, he remains committed to returning to duty and is expected to fully recover in the months ahead.

This month’s Officer of the Month Award is sponsored by Off Duty Management, who combines the strength and value of their team to serve, support, and protect the men and women of law enforcement by providing them with high-quality technology, insurance, and administrative resources.

To learn more about the National Law Enforcement Officers Fund Officer of the Month program, please visit: https://nleomf.org/officer-of-the-month-award/.