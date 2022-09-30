Hurricane Ian Storm Damage | PHOTOS
1/16
Murrells Inlet Surge Pictures Credit Norma Coote
2/16
Murrells Inlet Surge Pictures Credit Norma Coote Pic 2
3/16
Pawleys Island Pier Damage Credit Pawleys Island PD
4/16
Flooding In Charleston South Carolina From Hurricane Ian
5/16
Flooding In Orlando Florida Pic 2
6/16
Flooding In Orlando Florida
7/16
Flooding In Myrtle Beach South Carolina
8/16
Flooding In Folly Island South Carolina
9/16
Surfers In Folly Island South Carolina
10/16
Flooding In Charleston South Carolina
11/16
Tree Down In Charleston South Carolina
12/16
Flooded Trailer Park In Fort Myers Florida
13/16
Debris Piled Up In Cove In Barefoot Beach Florida
14/16
Holly Nugyn Walks Out Of Flooded Neighborhood In Fort Myers Florida
15/16
University Of Central Florida Residents Rescued After Apartment Flooded In Orlando Florida
16/16
Marina Damaged In Barefoot Beach Florida
View photos of storm damage across Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina from Hurricane Ian. Get Hurricane Ian updates HERE.