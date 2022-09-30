Hurricane Ian Storm Damage | PHOTOS

1/16 Murrells Inlet Surge Pictures Credit Norma Coote

2/16 Murrells Inlet Surge Pictures Credit Norma Coote Pic 2

3/16 Pawleys Island Pier Damage Credit Pawleys Island PD

4/16 Flooding In Charleston South Carolina From Hurricane Ian

5/16 Flooding In Orlando Florida Pic 2



6/16 Flooding In Orlando Florida

7/16 Flooding In Myrtle Beach South Carolina

8/16 Flooding In Folly Island South Carolina

9/16 Surfers In Folly Island South Carolina

10/16 Flooding In Charleston South Carolina



11/16 Tree Down In Charleston South Carolina

12/16 Flooded Trailer Park In Fort Myers Florida

13/16 Debris Piled Up In Cove In Barefoot Beach Florida

14/16 Holly Nugyn Walks Out Of Flooded Neighborhood In Fort Myers Florida

15/16 University Of Central Florida Residents Rescued After Apartment Flooded In Orlando Florida



16/16 Marina Damaged In Barefoot Beach Florida

































View photos of storm damage across Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina from Hurricane Ian.