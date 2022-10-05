14-Year-Old Boy Speaks Out About Brutal Attack At Statesville High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. – A 14-year-old boy is speaking out after being brutally assaulted inside Statesville High School.

Camden McClain says a group of teens beat him up, knocked him to the ground, and stomped on him.

It happened Monday.

Camden says the attack lasted five to 10 minutes, with other students watching but no adults around.

He was taken to a children’s hospital in Winston-Salem.

His mother says he suffered several injuries including a fractured jaw, dislocated nose, and four cracked ribs.

Statesville Police say five suspects have been identified and will be charged with felony assault.

“My whole face was covered in blood, I had on not these, I had on Air Forces, shoes, and they was covered in blood,” Camden says.

His mother has started a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expenses.