Authorities Investigating Fabricated Active Shooter Call At South Middle School In Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a fabricated active shooter call at South Middle School in Lancaster. Investigators say the report was similar to other fabricated active shooter reports at various South Carolina schools.

Lancaster County Public Safety Communications received a 911 call at 11:35am reporting an active shooter at South Middle School on Billings Drive. Dozens of law enforcement officers immediately took action and responded to the school.

The school was placed on lockdown and officers cleared the campus building-by-building. Authorities say they did not find a shooter or weapon. They also did not find any unauthorized people on campus.

Investigators say they believe the incident was fabricated and similar to other incidents that occurred at several schools throughout South Carolina this morning.

The sheriff’s office says they will investigate the false call and take appropriate action concerning the person or persons involved.

All students and staff are safe and no injuries were reported, according to a news release.

Authorities say they do not believe there is an active threat to students or employees at any school in the district. Parents are discouraged from coming to South Middle School or any other school in the district to pick up students.

The school day will continue. Parents who do intend to pick up their students from South Middle School should drive to the car rider line in an orderly fashion and wait for instructions, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back for updates.