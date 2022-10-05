Man Shot and Killed Outside Fox & Hound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) ​On Tuesday, October 4th, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service at the Fox & Hound restaurant in the 9300 block of Center Lake Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound. Medic responded and transported the victim to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The initial investigation revealed that a physical altercation took place inside the restaurant before the shooting occurred outside.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, Charlotte Fire and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team also assisted.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.