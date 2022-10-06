Above Average Temps Return to End the Work Week

AM Headlines

Warming Up, Staying Dry through the End of the Week

Another pleasant Fall day today with highs climbing into the upper 70s this afternoon. Winds will begin to transition out of the southwest later in the day giving us a light breeze. The Teensiest bit of moisture overnight with calm winds could produce some patchy fog Friday AM, otherwise expecting mostly sunny skies and temps near 80 Friday, ahead of a cold front. Not enough moisture to bring rain, but cooler temps will trail the front.

Cooler Weekend

Some patchy frost is possible for the mountains Saturday morning, but expecting a bit more across the high country and northern foothills Sunday AM with temps in the 30s for the highest elevations, while temps fall into the mid-40s by Sunday morning across the Piedmont. Clear and cool with temps in the upper 60s across the rest of the region Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Warmer into next week with highs reaching the mid-70s by Tuesday. Rain chances remain limited until late week.

Tropics Update

TD 12 is not much to write home about. This storm will weaken into a remnant low over the next day or two without any significant threat to land. An area of low pressure in the SE Caribbean is still not showing any well-defined circulation. It will not feature much development as it moves over northern Venezuela, but conditions look a little better as it moves over the south-central Caribbean sea to become a possible tropical depression. Regardless of development heavy rain leading to localized flooding and gusty winds could cause problems over the Windward islands, Northern Venezuela and the ABC islands over the next few days. No threat to the US. The next area to watch will be Central America.